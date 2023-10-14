Vecchiarelli’s 97-yard pick six highlights Marist’s 6 takeaways in 30-16 win over San Diego

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Amin Woods scored two first half touchdowns and Nick Vecchiarelli had a 97-yard interception return early in the second half and Marist beat San Diego 30-16. Woods scored on a 19-yard run and hauled in Brock Bagozzi’s second TD pass for a 15-yard score to help the Red Foxes take a 21-7 halftime lead. A partially blocked punt set the Toreros up near midfield for their first possession of the second half and they quickly got inside the Marist 10 before Vecchiarelli reversed the momentum. Grant Sergent threw for 220 yards and Isaiah Smith ran for 109 for San Diego, which had six turnovers.

