VCU takes down a power 4 opponent, 80-55 over Boston College in the Veterans Classic

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Phillip Russell scored 20 points, Joe Bamisile added 18 points and VCU beat Boston College 80-55 in the Veterans Classic. VCU (2-0) improved to 30-54 against ACC opponents, including a 69-50 victory over Boston College on Dec. 28, 2013 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., in the only other series meeting. Boston College (1-1) dropped to 37-42 against Atlantic 10 teams. Boston College was held to 29% shooting from the field, including 2 of 11 from 3-point range. The Eagles also missed 10 of their 29 free-throw attempts. VCU, the preseason favorite in the Atlantic 10, returns 65% of its scoring from last season’s 24-14 team. Three starters return from last season and six of VCU’s seven returners played rotation minutes in 2023-24.

