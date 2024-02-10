VCU cranks up the defense and hands No. 18 Dayton a 49-47 loss

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jason Nelson scored 11 points and VCU never trailed after the opening minutes in a 49-47 victory against No. 18 Dayton. The Rams won for the eighth time in their last nine games, despite not scoring for the final six minutes. They held on by holding Dayton scoreless over the last 3:03. The Flyers fell to 0-2 in Virginia, having lost 69-64 at Richmond on Jan. 27. The Rams never led by more than eight.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.