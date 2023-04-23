Vazquez scores to lead Cincinnati over Timbers 2-1
By The Associated Press
FC Cincinnati midfielder Álvaro Barreal reacts after missing a shot during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Portland Timbers Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Dean]
CINCINNATI (AP) — Brandon Vazquez’s goal helped lead Cincinnati to a 2-1 victory over the Portland Timbers. Cincinnati improved to 6-1-2 following the victory and the Timbers fell to 2-5-2.
Portland Timbers forward Dairon Asprilla, left, battles with FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta (10) during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Portland Timbers forward Nathan Fogaça, center right, fights for a header against FC Cincinnati defender Matt Miazga during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)