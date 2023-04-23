Vazquez scores to lead Cincinnati over Timbers 2-1

By The Associated Press
FC Cincinnati midfielder Álvaro Barreal reacts after missing a shot during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Portland Timbers Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Dean]

CINCINNATI (AP) — Brandon Vazquez’s goal helped lead Cincinnati to a 2-1 victory over the Portland Timbers. Cincinnati improved to 6-1-2 following the victory and the Timbers fell to 2-5-2.

