Vazquez scores late to help Cincinnati earn 2-2 draw with Union

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Brandon Vazquez scored unassisted in the 76th minute and FC Cincinnati rallied from two goals down to tie the Philadelphia Union 2-2 on Saturday. José Martínez staked Philadelphia (14-9-4) to a 1-0 lead when he took a pass from Jack McGlynn and scored for a third time this season. Dániel Gazdag scored on a penalty kick following a yellow card on defender Yerson Mosquera and Philadelphia took a 2-0 lead into halftime. It was Gazdag’s 11th goal to go along with 10 assists this season. Cincinnati (17-4-7) cut its deficit in half four minutes into the second half on Aaron Boupendza’s third goal of the season — with an assist from Yuya Kubo.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.