Vazquez propels Cincinnati to 1-0 victory over Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Brandon Vazquez scored three minutes into the second half and FC Cincinnati held on for a 1-0 victory over Nashville SC. Cincinnati (3-0-2) notched its first victory over Nashville (2-2-1) in its fifth try and is unbeaten in its last nine regular-season road matches, posting a 3-0-6 mark. Nashville entered play 5-1-1 in its previous seven home matches, outscoring opponents 17-4.

