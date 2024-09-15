Vaughn leads Alcorn State in 38-7 win over D-II Edward Waters in home opener

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Xzavier Vaughn accounted for 228 yards and three touchdowns as Alcorn State rolled to a 38-7 win over Division II Edward Waters in the Braves home opener. Alcorn State earned its first win in three starts after falling to UAB and Vanderbilt to open the season.

