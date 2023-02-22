Vaughn eager to keep building Nets after landing new deal

NEW YORK (AP) — Jacque Vaughn was passed over the last time the Brooklyn Nets hired a coach. It appeared they had someone else in mind when the job came open again this season. Vaughn kept on working, not worrying about whether he would ever have a real chance to lead the organization. He says he “just kept doing my job.” Now he has the chance to keep doing it well into the future. The Nets rewarded him with a multiyear contract extension. Vaughn says he looks forward to the challenges ahead as they try to remain in playoff position.

