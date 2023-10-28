Vaughn catches game-winning touchdown in overtime as North Dakota beats Indiana State

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Tommy Schuster found tight end Quincy Vaughn wide open for a game-winning 15-yard touchdown in overtime to help North Dakota beat winless Indiana State 36-33. North Dakota trailed 30-27 with 47 seconds left in regulation. But Schuster had a 21-yard run and a 25-yard completion on back-to-back plays to set up freshman C.J. Elrichs’ 32-yard field goal with four seconds remaining to force overtime. North Dakota’s defense started overtime by holding Indiana State to just four yards in three plays before a 39-yard field goal gave the Sycamore the lead. The Fighting Hawks converted a third and short in overtime, helped by 9-yard run by Isaiah Smith on second down.

