Vaughn accounts for 3 TDs and Alcorn State defeats Texas Southern 42-21

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Xzavier Vaughn ran for two touchdowns and passed for another to lead Alcorn State to a 42-21 win over Texas Southern on Saturday. Vaughn rushed for 130 yards on 13 carries and passed for 171, completing 13 of 18. Vaughn threw a 60-yard touchdown to Tyran Warren for Alcorn’s first points and then ran 4 yards to make it 14-7. Tied at 14-all at the half, Jacoria Sewell rushed for a 5-yard score and Vaughn raced 39 yards for a 28-14 third-quarter lead.

