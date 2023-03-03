Vaughan gives evidence in English cricket racism hearing

Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan has been made to confront his historic racially aggravated tweets while giving evidence at a hearing where he denied using a racist phrase toward teammates when playing for Yorkshire. Vaughan was one of the best England batters of his generation. He has been cross-examined in front of a disciplinary panel for more than an hour. Vaughan is facing a charge by the England and Wales Cricket Board after he was alleged by former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq to have told a group of Yorkshire teammates of Asian ethnicity in 2009 that there were “too many of you lot, we need to do something about it.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.