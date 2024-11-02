Vattiato’s late TD run helps Middle Tennessee beat UTEP 20-13

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Nicholas Vattiato threw a 61-yard touchdown pass to Myles Butler and ran for a 1-yard touchdown with 1:53 to play to help Middle Tennessee beat UTEP 20-13. Vattiato was 21-of-35 for 239 yards with two interceptions for Middle Tennessee (3-6, 2-3 Conference USA). Butler finished with five receptions for a season-high 101 yards. On the go-ahead drive, the UTEP defense jumped offsides on a third-and-1 and a few plays later was called for pass interference on a third-and-9 to give the Blue Raiders fresh sets of downs before Vattiato’s TD capped the scoring.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.