Vattiato’s 3 TDs, 342 yards lead Middle Tennessee past UTEP, 34-30

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Nicholas Vattiato threw three touchdown passes and accounted for 342 yards of Middle Tennessee’s offense as the Blue Raiders held off UTEP, 34-30 in their home finale. The sophomore threw for 242 yards on 18-of-35 passing and added 100 yards on 14 carries.

