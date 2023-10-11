Vattiato throws for 2 TDs and Middle Tennessee eases past Louisiana Tech for first conference win

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Nicholas Vattiato threw for 248 yards and two touchdowns, and he added a rushing score to help Middle Tennessee ease past Louisiana Tech 31-23 on Tuesday night. Vattiato connected with Holden Willis for a 60-yard touchdown to put Middle Tennessee ahead 31-16 with 13:47 left in the fourth quarter. The tight end got behind the secondary along the left sideline and he cut across the field around the 35-yard line to reach the end zone. Louisiana Tech pulled within eight points with 2:30 remaining and Middle Tennessee went three-and-out to give the Bulldogs another shot at it. Louisiana Tech got to midfield but a sack on second down set up a fourth-down incompletion.

