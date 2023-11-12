Vattiato throws 4TDs to lead Middle Tennessee to 40-6 shellacking of Florida International

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Nicholas Vattiato threw for 275 yards and four touchdowns and Middle Tennessee beat Florida International 40-6. Defensively, the Blue Raiders added to the scoring cause when Richard Kinley returned a fumble 23 yard for a touchdown to make it 17-0 at the end of the first quarter. Keyone Jenkins completed 22-of-35 passes for 226 yards for FIU.

