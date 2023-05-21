Vassilev leads St Louis City over Sporting KC 4-0

Indiana Vassilev scored his first two goals of the season — one in each half — and St. Louis City cruised to a 4-0 victory over Sporting Kansas City. Eduard Löwen opened the scoring for St. Louis City (7-4-1) with his third goal of the season, finding the net on a penalty kick in the 19th minute. Vassilev followed with a goal six minutes later — with an assist from Jared Stroud — and St. Louis led 2-0 at halftime. Stroud picked up another assist on a goal by Nicholas Gioacchini — his fourth of the season — to up the lead to 3-0 in the 55th minute. Vassilev completed the scoring in the 75th minute with an assist from Tomás Ostrák.

