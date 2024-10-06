Vasko, Bennett lead way for Coastal Carolina in 45-37 victory over Old Dominion

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Ethan Vasko threw for 367 yards and three touchdowns, Braydon Bennett scored three times and Coastal Carolina defeated Old Dominion 45-37 in the Sun Belt Conference opener for both teams. The Chanticleers went ahead 35-17 in the third quarter after Bennett scored on a 4-yard run but Old Dominion fought back with two touchdowns. Coastal regained a two-score lead when Bennett caught a 37-yard touchdown pass from Vasko to go ahead 42-30 with about eight minutes remaining and Kade Hensley added a 46-yard field goal for a 45-30 lead. Old Dominion scored to make it 45-37 with 29 seconds left but the Monarchs onside kick was unsuccessful.

