Vasko accounts for 3 TDs to help Coastal Carolina cruise past Jacksonville State 55-27

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Ethan Vasko threw a pair of touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead Coastal Carolina to a 55-27 victory over Jacksonville State in the season opener for both teams. Vasko connected with Tray Taylor on a 36-yard scoring throw to put the Chanticleers up for good, 10-3, early in the first quarter. Vasko’s 37-yarder to Jameson Tucker stretched the lead to 48-13 midway through the fourth quarter. Vasko completed 12 of 19 passes for 249 yards and added 39 yards on the ground that included a 4-yard touchdown run. Taylor finished with 98 yards receiving on three catches.

