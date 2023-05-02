Vasilevskiy says he struggled with heavy workload

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Lightning star goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy doesn’t know if the heavy workload over the past four seasons is to blame, but in the second half of this season he feels as if his body let him down. And Vasilevskiy believes he knows why, saying he didn’t really pay attention to his recovery time after a number of small injuries occurred at the same time. Vasilevskiy started 71 playoff games as Tampa Bay won the Stanley Cup in 2020 and 21, before losing to Colorado in last season’s Final. Tampa Bay lost to Toronto in the first round of this season’s playoffs.

