Vasean Allette scores 14 in first start to help TCU fend off South Alabama 58-49

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Sophomore Vasean Allette scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half of his first start and TCU held off South Alabama 58-49. Allette made 4 of 9 shots with a 3-pointer and 5 of 6 free throws for the Horned Frogs (6-4). He got the starting nod after the team lost point guard and leading scorer Frankie Collins for the season with a broken foot — suffered in an 83-74 loss to Vanderbilt last time out. Trazarien White added 13 points for TCU, and Ernest Udeh Jr. totaled 10 points and 11 rebounds for his second double-double this season. Barry Dunning Jr. scored 17 to lead the Jaguars (7-4), who saw a three-game win streak end with their second loss in four road games.

