Vasaloppet, grueling Swedish cross-country ski race, reaches 100th edition

MORA, Sweden (AP) — The world’s largest recreational cross-country ski race has reached its 100th edition with nearly 16,000 participants tackling Vasaloppet in central Sweden. The grueling race from Sälen to Mora takes place over a 90-kilometre (56-mile) course and is a big part of Sweden’s sporting and cultural history. In 1521, Gustav Eriksson stayed in Sälen during his flight from the Danish king and returned to Mora to lead the rebellion against the occupying power. Eriksson wound up unifying the kingdom and became Sweden’s first king. He was better known as Gustav Vasa. Vasaloppet runs along the route Gustav Vasa followed as he fled from the soldiers of the Danish king.

