Varsho, Arozarena, Gonsolin make MLB arbitration cutoff

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Arizona catcher Daulton Varsho was the last of 30 players who made the cutoff for salary arbitration, which was set at 2 years, 128 days of major league service, up from 2 years, 116 days last offseason. San Francisco infielder Thairo Estrada and Cleveland right-hander reliever James Karinchak tied for the most service time in the so-called Super-2 class at two years, 169 days. Others in the Super-2 class include Tampa Bay outfielder Randy Arozarena, Texas first baseman Nathanial Lowe, Los Angeles Dodgers right-handers Brusdar Graterol and Tony Gonsolin, and Los Angeles Angels outfielder Taylor Ward.

