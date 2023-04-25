Vardy scores late for Leicester in 1-1 draw with Leeds

LEEDS, England (AP) — Jamie Vardy came off the bench to equalize for Leicester in a 1-1 draw with Premier League relegation rival Leeds. The veteran striker had only been on the field for 10 minutes at Elland Road when firing past Illan Meslier in the 80th. Leeds had taken the lead through Luis Sinisterra’s header in the 20th but had to settle for a point after extending its winless run to four games. The result means the Yorkshire club remains in 16th place and a point above 17th-place Leicester. Patrick Bamford wasted a golden chance to snatch victory for Leeds in the final minute.

