Vardy helps Van Nistelrooy to first win with Leicester as Guehi defies the FA with religious message

It was a fine first win for Ruud van Nistelrooy and perhaps one final defeat for Julen Lopetegui. Leicester has marked Van Nistelrooy’s first match in charge of the team by surging to a 3-1 win over Lopetegui’s West Ham in the Premier League. Van Nistelrooy, the former Manchester United striker, is back in English soccer this time as a manager and faces the tough task of keeping Leicester in the top division. Jamie Vardy was among the scorers for Leicester. Crystal Palace beat Ipswich 1-0 in the other game. Palace captain Marc Guehi defied the Football Association by writing a religious message on his rainbow-colored armband.

