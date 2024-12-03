Vardy helps Van Nistelrooy to first win with Leicester as Guehi defies the FA with religious message

By STEVE DOUGLAS The Associated Press
Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta, right, challenges with Ipswich Town's Jacob Greaves to score the opening goal during the England Premier League soccer match between Ipswich Town and Crystal Palace at Portman Road, Ipswich, England, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. (Zac Goodwin/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Zac Goodwin]

It was a fine first win for Ruud van Nistelrooy and perhaps one final defeat for Julen Lopetegui. Leicester has marked Van Nistelrooy’s first match in charge of the team by surging to a 3-1 win over Lopetegui’s West Ham in the Premier League. Van Nistelrooy, the former Manchester United striker, is back in English soccer this time as a manager and faces the tough task of keeping Leicester in the top division. Jamie Vardy was among the scorers for Leicester. Crystal Palace beat Ipswich 1-0 in the other game. Palace captain Marc Guehi defied the Football Association by writing a religious message on his rainbow-colored armband.

