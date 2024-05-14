Varane to leave Man United when contract expires at end of the season

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Former France center back Raphael Varane will leave Manchester United when his contract expires at the end of the season. The 31-year-old Varane joined United in 2021 but has struggled to reproduce the kind of form he showed in a trophy-laden, decade-long spell at Real Madrid before that. Injuries have also played a part and restricted Varane to 93 appearances in his three seasons at United. Varane made the announcement on social media. He says he is “very positive for the future” following the arrival of Jim Ratcliffe as a co-owner.

