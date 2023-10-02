VAR was supposed to cut out errors. Now the integrity of the Premier League is in question

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — VAR was supposed to put an end to all of this. But Liverpool became the latest team to count the cost of a blatant error by Premier League officials and the integrity of English soccer’s top division was called into question. The fallout from Luis Diaz’s wrongly-disallowed goal in Liverpool’s 2-1 loss at Tottenham on Saturday resulted in the Merseyside club issuing a statement. It said it would “explore the range of options available given the clear need for escalation and resolution.” It is not clear what those “options” are. But the tone of Liverpool’s statement revealed the club’s frustration after Video Assistant Referee (VAR) Darren England failed to award Diaz’s goal that was clearly shown to be onside.

