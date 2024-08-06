VAR officials replaced for Champions League qualifier after reportedly being detained while drunk

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — A VAR official who worked at the 2023 Champions League final was dropped from a qualifying rounds game Tuesday by UEFA after reportedly being detained while drunk with a match colleague the night before. Polish media said Bartosz Frankowski and his VAR assistant Tomasz Musial were stopped by police in the early hours Tuesday carrying a street sign in Lublin, Poland. They were due to work at the Dynamo Kyiv-Rangers first-leg game in the Champions League third qualifying round. Dynamo is hosting the game in Poland because Ukrainian teams cannot play international games at home. UEFA confirmed it replaced the two VAR officials without giving details. The Polish soccer federation has referred reports of “inappropriate conduct” to its disciplinary body.

