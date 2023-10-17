VAR officials recalled after failure to award Luis Diaz’s goal for Liverpool against Tottenham

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Two officials involved in Luis Diaz’s wrongly disallowed goal for Liverpool against Tottenham last month will return to Premier League duty this weekend. Video Assistant Referee Darren England and assistant Dan Cook have been recalled for the first time since their error in Tottenham’s 2-1 victory. England will be the fourth official for Brentford’s game against Burnley on Saturday and Cook is an assistant for Sheffield United’s match against Manchester United on the same day. Their failure to award what would have been an opening goal for Diaz prompted Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to call on the Premier League to have the game replayed.

