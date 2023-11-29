VAR official removed from Champions League game after Mbappé’s late penalty for PSG vs. Newcastle

GENEVA (AP) — A video review official has been removed from his Champions League game on Wednesday, one day after having a key role in the decision to award Paris Saint-Germain a stoppage-time penalty for handball against Newcastle. The VAR specialist from Poland, Tomasz Kwiatkowski, is no longer listed to work at the Real Sociedad-Salzburg game. The penalty decision against Newcastle contradicted UEFA’s own advice to referees that “no handball offense should be called on a player if the ball is previously deflected from his own body.” PSG stayed above Newcastle in their group standings after Kylian Mbappé’s penalty in the 98th minute of a 1-1 draw.

