VAR controversy reverberates in Spain long after Real Madrid’s late win over last-place Almeria

MADRID (AP) — The controversial VAR decisions that went Real Madrid’s way this weekend have reverberated long after the Spanish powerhouse escaped an embarrassing setback against the worst team in the Spanish league. Madrid benefitted from three second-half video reviews and then scored deep into stoppage time to erase a two-goal deficit and beat last-place Almeria 3-2 on Sunday. The overturned calls were close ones that were open to interpretation. But by the time the third VAR decision benefitted the Spanish giant in detriment of its underdog opponent, the game had already become one of the most discussed in Spanish soccer in recent years.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.