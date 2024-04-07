Vanzeir sparks Red Bulls to 2-1 victory over Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (AP) — Dante Vanzeir had a goal and an assist to spark the New York Red Bulls to a 2-1 victory over FC Cincinnati on Saturday, handing the defending Supporters’ Shield winners their first loss of the season while moving into the top spot in the Eastern Conference. Cincinnati (3-1-3) took an early lead when Yuya Korbo scored in the 3rd minute. The Red Bulls (4-1-2) pulled even in the 19th minute when Frankie Amaya took a pass from Vanzeir outside the box and drilled a right-footed shot to the bottom right corner for his first goal this season. Vanzeir gave the Red Bulls the lead for good when he scored with an assist from Swedish newcomer Emil Forsberg in the 60th minute.

