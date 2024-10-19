VanVleet’s 3rd TD pass, with 11 seconds left, keeps Dayton unbeaten in PFL, beats Butler 21-14

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (AP) — Drew VanVleet found Luke Brenner for a 33-yard touchdown with 11 seconds left in the game to lift Dayton to a 21-14 win over Butler to remain unbeaten Pioneer Football League play. Butler was held to just two first-half field goals before Reagan Andrew capped an 81-yard, 12-play drive by scoring from the 8 with 5:38 left in the game. Nick Howard ran for the two-point conversion to tie the game at 14-14.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.