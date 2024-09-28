VanVleet throws for 5 TDs as Dayton rolls to 47-14 win over Marist in Pioneer opener

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Drew VanVleet threw for 323 yards and five touchdowns to lead Dayton to a 47-14 win over Marist in the Pioneer League opener for both teams. Jake Coleman had five catches for a career-high 114 yards and two touchdowns and Mason Hackett ran for a career-high 110 yards on 28 carries. Dayton piled up 443 yards and held Marist to 230. VanVleet was 23-of-55 passing, including a 69-yard connection with Luke Brenner that was good for a 14-7 lead. Sonny Mannino threw for one score and ran for another for the Red Foxes.

