VanVleet throws 2 TD passes, Hackett runs for 2, Dayton tops Ave Maria 49-7

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Drew VanVleet threw for two touchdowns and Mason Hackett ran for two as Dayton overwhelmed Ave Maria 49-7. The NAIA-level Gyrenes went 72 yards in eight plays after stopping the Flyers (2-1) on a three-and-out on the opening drive. Logan Howard found Thomas Schiavoni for an 8-yard touchdown. That awakened Dayton, which had two quick touchdowns to lead 14-7 at the end of the first quarter. VanVleet connected with Gavin Lochow for a 71-yard score and Cade Beam had a 4-yard run. VanVleet was 16 of 20 for 239 yards for the game. Two long drives chewed up the second quarter. Hackett capped both, one a 23-yard run the other a 1-yard plunge. The two drives covered 77 and 80 yards. Hackett finished with 89 yards on 12 carries.

