Vann’s 19 points and 12 rebounds lead Oklahoma past No. 10 Texas 91-87

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Skylar Vann had 19 points and 12 rebounds, Payton Verhulst scored 18 points and Oklahoma beat No. 10 Texas 91-87 on Wednesday night. Texas (18-3, 5-3 Big 12), which trailed by as many as 13 in the third quarter, cut the deficit to one on a basket in the lane by Madison Booker with 59 seconds left. But Lexy Keys made a 3-pointer from the left corner 19 seconds later for Oklahoma. Booker then banked in a 3-pointer with 7.2 seconds left, but Nevaeh Tot’s free throw put the game out of reach. Keys scored 15 for the Sooners (12-6, 6-1). Tot made 10 of the Sooners’ 21 assists. Booker, a freshman, scored a season-best 29 points, including 15 in the fourth quarter.

