Vann, Verhulst lead No. 25 Oklahoma past Virginia, 82-67

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Skylar Vann scored 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds and Payton Verhulst hit three 3-pointers to spark a decisive second quarter as No. 25 Oklahoma rolled past Virginia 82-67. The unbeaten Sooners took a 24-18 lead after one quarter, then broke it open by outscoring the Cavaliers 20-9 to take a 44-27 halftime lead. Virginia went scoreless for six minutes in the second quarter.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.