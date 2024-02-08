Vann, Verhulst lead No. 24 Oklahoma women past TCU with strong second half

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Skylar Vann scored 17 points, Payton Verhulst added 14 and No. 24 Oklahoma pulled away in the second half to defeat TCU 72-55. After leading 31-27 at halftime, a pair of 7-0 runs helped Oklahoma get some separation in the third quarter and the Sooners led 51-41 heading to the fourth. Vann scored seven points in the quarter and Kiersten Johnson added five of her 11 points off the bench. Sahara Williams scored Oklahoma’s first nine points of the fourth quarter and a layup by Lexy Keys put the Sooners up 62-48 near the 5-minute mark. After a bucket by TCU, Verhulst hit a 3-pointer and Beatrice Culliton added a three-point play to give Oklahoma an 18-point lead.

