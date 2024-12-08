Vann scores season-high 20 points as No. 11 Oklahoma women rout Alabama State 110-46

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Skylar Vann scored a season-high 20 points and No. 11 Oklahoma ran its home-court win streak to 13 straight by steamrolling past Alabama State 110-46. The Sooners played a home game for the first time in nearly a month and they took the lead for good less than 90 seconds into the contest after Vann and Payton Verhulst hit back-to-back 3-pointers. The last time Oklahoma lost a home game was December 22, 2023.

