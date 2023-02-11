Vandy snaps skid, beats Florida 88-80

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Liam Robbins scored a career-high 32 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Vanderbilt ended a nine-game losing streak against Florida beating the Gators 88-80. Robbins made a pair of foul shots at the 9:33 mark, followed with a 3-pointer 30 seconds later for a 65-61 lead and Vanderbilt led for the remainder. Colin Castleton scored 25 points for Florida and had 11 rebounds.

