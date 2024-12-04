Vandy QB Diego Pavia now waits as federal judge takes injunction request under advisement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal judge took Diego Pavia’s request for a limited preliminary injunction under advisement as the Vanderbilt quarterback seeks to play at least another season while his lawsuit against the NCAA plays out in court. U.S. District Judge William Campbell asked attorneys how quickly they could be ready for trial. He also asked about the upcoming transfer portal, which opens Monday and closes Dec. 28. Attorney Ryan Downton argued during a 2 1/2-hour hearing that Pavia wants “the narrowest injunction possible” to keep his time in junior college from counting against his NCAA Division I eligibility using older guidelines.

