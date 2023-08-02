Vandersloot scores 20 of her season-high 23 points after halftime, Liberty beat the Sparks 76-69

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Courtney Vandersloot scored 20 of her season-high 23 points in the second half, Breanna Stewart added 16 points and 12 rebounds, and the New York Liberty closed on a 10-2 run to beat the Los Angeles Sparks 76-69. Vandersloot also had seven rebounds and six assists, and Stewart added four steals and three blocks. Sabrina Ionescu scored 11 points on 3-of-12 shooting and Jonquel Jones had nine points and eight rebounds for New York (20-6). New York trailed 54-50 entering the fourth quarter before holding the Sparks to 15 points in the final 10 minutes. Nneka Ogwumike scored with 14.1 seconds left for Los Angeles’ only field goal in the final three minutes. But Vandersloot made 1 of 2 free throws at the other end for a 74-69 advantage.

