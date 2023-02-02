Vandersloot latest star to join New York Liberty

NEW YORK (AP) — Courtney Vandersloot became the latest star to join the New York Liberty. Vandersloot, who had played her entire 12-year career with the Chicago Sky, announced on social media she would play with the Liberty this season, a day after Breanna Stewart said she’d play in New York. The move now gives New York a potent lineup with Stewart, Vandersloot, Sabrina Ionescu, Betnijah Laney and Jonquel Jones making them an instant championship contender.

