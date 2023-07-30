Vanderbilt’s Tommy McClelland named athletic director at Rice

HOUSTON (AP) — Tommy McClelland has been named athletic director at Rice. McClelland comes to Rice after working as deputy athletic director at Vanderbilt. Before moving to Vanderbilt, he served as the athletic director at Louisiana Tech from 2013-20. McClelland will begin his new job with the Owls on Aug. 14.

