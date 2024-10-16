Vanderbilt’s Lea, Alabama QB Jalen Milroe, South Carolina DE Kennard nab AP midseason SEC honors

The first half of the Southeastern Conference season has featured a stunner from Vanderbilt, with three teams rising to No. 1 and Texas now the only unbeaten team. Clark Lea, who has led the Commodores to a win over then-No. 1 Alabama during a 4-2 start, has turned in the top coaching performance at the midpoint of the season in voting from 10 reporters covering the SEC for The Associated Press. Alabama quaterback Jalen Milroe was picked as the top offensive player and South Carolina’s Kyle Kennard nabbed defensive recognition.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.