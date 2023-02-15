Vanderbilt wins 4th straight SEC game, 75-64 over Gamecocks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Liam Robbins scored 24 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Ezra Manjon added 15 points and Vanderbilt beat South Carolina 75-64 for its fourth straight conference victory. Vanderbilt has its first four-game winning streak in SEC play since the 2016-17 season. The win also gave the Commodores their first season sweep of South Carolina since 2013. Tyrin Lawrence had 11 points and Myles Stute scored 10 for Vanderbilt. Vanderbilt held South Carolina to just 12 points through the opening 14 minutes and led 25-12. The Commodores also struggled shooting in the first half at 35% but controlled the glass 30-15 for a 40-28 advantage in field-goal attempts. Vanderbilt led by as many as 22 points in the second half.

