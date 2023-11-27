Vanderbilt suspends forward Lee Dort after arrest for felony aggravated assault

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt has suspended Lee Dort after the forward was charged with felony aggravated assault Sunday and released on a $10,000 bond. Vanderbilt said officials are aware of the matter and Dort will be suspended until his case works through both the university and legal process. Dort was booked into the Davidson County Jail early Sunday morning before being released on bond about 10 hours later. The Tennessean cited an arrest affidavit that campus police were called at 1:14 a.m. Sunday for screams inside a dorm room. Dort’s ex-girlfriend told police that he took her phone, shoved her against a wall and a bedpost inside her room before gripping her neck.

