Vanderbilt holds the line against hot-shooting Southeast Missouri State in 85-76 win

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jason Edwards scored 17 points and Vanderbilt converted 32 of 41 free throws to hold off a 3-point barrage from Southeast Missouri State and earn an 85-76 victory. The Redhawks knocked down 12 of 25 shots from beyond the arc after BJ Ward drained a 3-pointer on the game’s first shot 18 seconds in. Ward knocked down 6 of 7 from distance and TJ Biel hit 4 of 6 off the bench to lead the long-range effort.

