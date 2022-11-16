Vanderbilt holds off Temple 89-87 in overtime

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Myles Stute had 21 points, Liam Robbins scored 20 and Ezra Manjon hit a go-ahead baseline jumper with 22 seconds remaining in overtime and to lift Vanderbilt to an 89-87 victory over Temple on Tuesday night, offsetting a 38-point effort by the Owls’ Damian Dunn.

Stute opened the extra period with his seventh 3-pointer of the game, Robbins dunked and Manjon scored a rebound basket to give Vanderbilt (1-2) an 83-78 lead with 2:41 left.

Dunn hit a 3-pointer to get Temple (1-2) within two and gave the Owls an 87-86 lead with a three-point play with 38 seconds to go. But Manjon scored coming out of a Commodores timeout, Dunn missed a layup and Tyrin Lawrence made 1 of 2 free throws to close out the win.

Stute sank 7 of 12 from beyond the arc for Vanderbilt, adding six rebounds and three steals. Robbins came off the bench to make 9 of 11 shots. Jordan Wright finished with 18 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Manjon scored 11 on 5-of-8 shooting with nine assists.

Dunn buried 13 of 18 shots from the floor, including 7 of 9 from 3-point range, for Temple. His point total is tied for the ninth highest in program history.

Zach Hicks finished with 20 points and eight rebounds for the Owls. Hicks’ two free throws with 15 seconds left in regulation sent the game to OT tied at 76. Jamille Reynolds contributed 15 points and seven boards.

