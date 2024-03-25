Vanderbilt hires Mark Byington away from James Madison to replace Stackhouse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt has hired Mark Byington away from James Madison just three days after he led the Dukes to a first-round upset of Wisconsin in the NCAA Tournament. School officials at Vanderbilt announced the hire Monday afternoon. Byington will be officially introduced at a Thursday afternoon news conference at Vanderbilt’s Memorial Gym. The 47-year-old Byington replaces Jerry Stackhouse. Vanderbilt fired Stackhouse after he went 70-92 in five seasons. James Madison went 32-4 this season and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1983 before falling to Duke 93-55.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.