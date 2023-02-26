Vanderbilt has 6 in double figures, beats Florida 88-72

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Liam Robbins scored 18 points, grabbed nine rebounds and blocked five shots while leading six in double-figure scoring as Vanderbilt beat Florida 88-72 to sweep the season series. Vanderbilt (16-13, 9-7 SEC) rebounded from an 85-77 loss at LSU and has won six of its last seven. The Commodores also won its ninth SEC game, their most since the 2016-17 season. Ezra Manjon added 15 points for the Commodores. Tyrin Lawrence added 13 points and Colin Smith, Trey Thomas and Myles Stute 11 each. Riley Kugel scored 20 points to lead Florida (14-15, 7-9).

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.